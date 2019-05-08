Speech to Text for Neighbors concerned about trash build-up at New Market house

new details. we're getting a look at the disgusting pictures from inside a new market home - the focus of a lot of complaints from neighbors. waay 31 was first to report on the house on green meadow drive. take a look at the filth piled up inside! mounts of trash ... and who knows what else ... in every room! neighbors tell us they knew the outside was a mess ... but were in disbelief when we showed them the pictures from inside. bud gambrell, neighbor, "the word that comes to mind after seeing the pictures is just wow. i had a mental image of how bad it would be but it was no where close to the filth that's in that house.' jeremy anderson, neighbor, "there was not a place you could step where there wasn't trash on the floor. it is hard to believe that a family actually lived in that house." waay 31 learned the new owner of the home has brought in a dumpster to correct a previous code violation. neighbors tell us the dumpster has already been filled up - twice... and the photos of the inside were just taken yesterday!!