Speech to Text for Alabama Health Department has rising number of measles investigations

today the department of public health released new information on measles cases in the state. here's a look at the data. as of today there are 82 open investigations into measles in the state -- thats 50 more open investigations than last week.. there are 170 closed investigations.. there are a total of 252 reports that were investigated. there is only one confirmed case in alabama and that was in saint clair county.. the health department repeatedly said we're not dealing with a measles outbreak. but portions of north alabama are seeing a hepatitis a outbreak! tomorrow -- the jackson county emergency management agency will be holding a news conference about their efforts to contain it. waay 31 plans to be there!