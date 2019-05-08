Speech to Text for New campaign gets Shoals first responders fired up for tourism

a new campaign in the shoals is getting first responders armed with information and fired up for tourism. florence-lauderdale tourism tells us they have a unique relationship with firefighters and police. they're often the first people tourists will approach for directions, or where to go. so they're educating police and firefighters on all the attractions the shoals has to offer. if they know about their community that they live in and they know about our attractions and visitors center, if they are approached by someone who is here from out of town it really enhances that overall visitor experience. the tourism board stocked officers' and firefighters' cars with brochures they can hand out to tourists. the campaign is a part of national tourism week.