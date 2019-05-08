Speech to Text for FBI Training At Redstone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 -- thousands of federal agents and law enforcement officers will make their way to huntsville this year, to get training at redstone arsenal. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at the arsenal tonight to explain the impact on north alabama ... steven, it's just one more way huntsville is getting national recognition. here on the arsenal, there's a mix of strong security and unique facilities ... all at a lower cost. north alabama leaders tell me that's what makes it the perfect place to train these agents and officers. and some will be here in a matter of weeks. the federal bureau of investigation made a special announcement in washington d.c. just days ago that caught local leaders in north alabama by surprise. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "it will be law enforcement, fbi agents, local law enforcement, will come here, train, and then go back out to their community" it's not just a few workers coming to train.... a total of 10 to 15 thousand officers will go through redstone arsenal this year. that's in addition to 3000 fbi agents who will be relocating to huntsville for good. in november, the fbi announced it will build a site inside the arsenal to house future employees. decatur mayor tab bowling tells me there's now a need for something else too. take sot: tab bowling - mayor of decatur "a mock city...kind of like what you'd have in hollywood or something... where they are able to come in, agents are able to come in, and do training." im told workers will come in waves, spending a few days preparing for different situations they may ultimately face out in the field. forensic investigations, cyber security, bomb removals, are just some of the things law enforcement officers will practice inside the gates. battle says training in huntsville will save the taxpayers dollars. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "cost of living, cost of payroll, cost of running buildings here is a fraction of what it costs in washington dc" both mayors emphasized how thousands of high-paid workers will only help the local economy. garrett dennis is the owner of clean juice, a company that has only been around for 8 months. but after hearing of the added foot-traffic to the mayor bowling says the first wave of law enforcement officers will start to come in around june. right now there are approximately 300 fbi workers on redstone arsenal. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news