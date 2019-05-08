Speech to Text for Bond Set For Man Facing More Than 300 Child Porn Charges

summer. disturbing new information tonight in the case of a lauderdale county man ... charged with hundreds of counts of child porn. michael newell is charged with more than 300 counts of having and producing child pornography. police say he took pictures and videos of an 11 year old girl while she showered, and slept naked. waay 31's breken terry is in lauderdale county, uncovering more new information in the case. breken? in the last 45-minutes, i heard a judge set michael newell's bond at 400-thousand dollars. at a bond hearing this morning, his attorney gave reasons as to why newell was video taping the child showering but investigators tell me his claims hold no weight. <investigators in lauderdale county told waay31 michael newell admitted to video taping an 11 year old showering, but newell's defense attorney ralph holt said there is an explanation for that. holt- the shower was being torn up and destroyed and he thought it was her but she denied it so he was just trying to prove it. so what it really shows is that she was doing that and it wasn't made for any illegal purposes. he's the one that presented it to her. but investigators say that claim doesn't explain why they found hundreds of videos and images of the victim sleeping naked and showering. horton- he has to have an excuse but it doesn't hold water. during newell's bond hearing, his attorney said investigators had newell's confession in december 2017 but didn't act on charges until now. holt- according to the district attorney, and we disagree with this, made some form of confession at that time but they didn't make any move to arrest him or keep him under any bond conditions then. the district attorney's office told waay31 they did have a confession from newell about video taping the child in the shower, but needed to go through his electronics to have more evidence, to build a stronger case against him. horton- if you look at the number of items we had to take then you have to have each of those items forensically analyzed so cases like this take a long time to put together. we know the 11 year old victim went to her school's guidance counselor in december 2017 and told them newell was taking videos of her, made her sit in his lap and watch videos of her showering. she also said he made her smoke pot. investigators called her brave. horton- i am so proud of that little girl for being able to come forth and telling us what happened to her. in cases like this there is never a good case they are all horrible in their each and own was but for a child to be able to tell us what happened to her and come forward i can't say enough about her strength. as soon as the child came forward in 2017, the department of human resources got involved and newell no longer had access to her. if he posts his bond, he'll have to wear an ankle monitor and won't be able to leave home without permission. he also can't have electronics or access to the internet.