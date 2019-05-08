Speech to Text for DeKalb County Schools Adds More Security Officers

tomorrow morning.. new information tonight... in the wake of yesterday's school shooting in colorado, we wanted to know how prepared north alabama schools are to keep students safe. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to dekalb county, where every school has a school resource officer, to find out how the officers make an impact. ll- "right now there's a student resource officer assigned to every school in dekalb county including right here at plainview high school. i talked to parents, a former student, and the superintendent about what these safety measures mean for students right now" barnett- "you never want to think about those things happening close to you but obviously we have to prepare and do our best to make sure we are safeguarded as we possibly can." as we learn more about tuesday's school shooting in colorado, parents here are focusing on their own kid's safety as they head to class . parent, former teacher, and current dekalb county superintendent jason barnett is no exception. barnett- as a superintendent who's job is to do his best, and our best, to help provide safe learning environments for our kids its so heart wrenching to think about what those school administrators, those teachers, those parents and communities are thinking." the effort to keep kids safe is why the district has assigned a resource officer to all 13 schools. evans- "plainview is a pretty safe school to begin with but i think sro's are essential" when austin evans graduated from plainview high school two years ago, there was an student resource officer stationed there. since then, one has been added to the technical school as well as crossville elementary. evans agrees with every parent i talked with who say they feel safe with their kids in dekalb county schools. in dekalb county , sierra phillips, waay31 news. this semester was the first time a resource officer was assigned to every campus in dekalb county. in may of last year -- governor kay ivey created the sentry program through executive action. it allows train administrators in schools without an s-r-o to access a firearm kept in a lockbox on campus. ivey announced the program after a state council said the state needed to add s-r-o's -- but the education