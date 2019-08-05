Speech to Text for 05/08/19 Evening Weather

this year. better chances for showers and rumbles of thunder will arrive closer to midnight and into the overnight hours thursday morning. a thunderstorm complex from the southern plains may hold together enough to bring showers and rumbles of thunder through the early morning hours thursday. a 2nd round of thunderstorms will likely arrive by the early afternoon hours thursday for the tennessee valley. this line of thunderstorms could bring embedded isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. the main concern will be gusty winds. besides the severe threat we also expect periods of heavy rain thursday through sunday. most areas will see 2" or more of rain during this period. localized flooding and ponding on roadways will be possible. drier weather will return by sunday evening and into early next week.