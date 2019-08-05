Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

05/08/19 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: May. 8, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Speech to Text for 05/08/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this year. better chances for showers and rumbles of thunder will arrive closer to midnight and into the overnight hours thursday morning. a thunderstorm complex from the southern plains may hold together enough to bring showers and rumbles of thunder through the early morning hours thursday. a 2nd round of thunderstorms will likely arrive by the early afternoon hours thursday for the tennessee valley. this line of thunderstorms could bring embedded isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. the main concern will be gusty winds. besides the severe threat we also expect periods of heavy rain thursday through sunday. most areas will see 2" or more of rain during this period. localized flooding and ponding on roadways will be possible. drier weather will return by sunday evening and into early next week.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events