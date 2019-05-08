Speech to Text for Police: Huntsville woman’s murder came after botched drug deal

we have brand new video of an 18 year old charged with capital murder, as he headed into court today. this afternoon his case was sent to a grand jury. police say joseph earls shot and killed sam coyner in a drug deal in south huntsville last month. waay 31's sydney martin is the only reporter who spoke to the victim's family... she learned how details of today's hearing left them devastated. exus coyner, sister"like he didn't care. like he thinks the whole thing is just a joke." for the first time tuesday-- sam coyner's sister and other family members saw the teen accused of murdering her in south huntsville. a police investigator testified coyner was with her boyfriend and friend when the shooting happened. they had met up with a group of 4 teens at a gas station to sell marijuana ...but the teens handed over fake cash, and later admitted to police they planned to rob them. tim douthit"my understand is that it's almost like gift certificate money. it's something that's obviously fake and the plan apparently was we are going to give them this we are going to get the dope and we are going to run away." lexus coyner, sister"did they think she was stupid? i guess..i'm not really sure what their mindset was behind using the fake money...if it was clearly so fake i don't know where they thought they were going to get with it." the investigator testified coyner and her friends left the gas station after the deal didn't go as planned... that's when joseph earls and his three friends followed coyner to chicamauga trail and hillwood drive and started shooting. lexus coyner, sister"i'm surprised more people didn't die. honestly, if you shoot..people were shooting 11 shots that's 11 chances that other people could have lost their life and only one life was lost..i'm honestly surprised." the investigator testified two of teens with earl knew coyner from high school.... the other two are the ones who fired shots. lexus coyner, sister"still it's just sad that they set her up to be robbed if that's what happened. and it's just sad that people that she trusted put her in the situation they put her in." police say they found gunshot residue on one of the other teens' hands..but testified none was found on earls..something that made his family in the courtroom upset. tim douthit "first of all gunshot residue is a fun thing to look at on television but it's unreliable science. it's not even admissible in court. second and most importantly the officers on scene let mr. earls wash his hands beforehand so there wouldn't have been any gunshot residue anyway." now coyner hopes the case makes it to trial..and earls is held accountable. lexus coyner, sister'it makes us feel good and ya know..if you did something i believe you should pay for it...so if he did that... he should pay for it." syd, "the madison county district attorney's office said this investigation is still open..and more charges could come in the future. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." if joseph earls is convicted of capital murder he faces the death penalty, or life without parole.