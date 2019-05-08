Speech to Text for Drivers in Limestone County say road work is causing damage to their cars

drivers in limestone county are upset after they say road work is causing damage to their cars. county road crews are currently repaving cannon road in elkmont, but two neighbors reached out to waay 31, saying the roadwork has flattened their tires. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from cannon road after talking with those neighbors. for the past couple of weeks, people who live here on cannon road are having to drive extra slow since construction has made the road rougher than ever. the commissioner for this district says the project was delayed because they've had some issues with weak spots. but he says they're one step closer to completing the project. rochelle gill, lives on cannon road "these are brand new tires we just paid for less than a year ago." rochelle gill lives on cannon road and she's frustrated with the road work on her street because she got a flat tire. and she's not the only one. rochelle gill, lives on cannon road "there are at least four other people out here who also have popped tires." i spoke with another neighbor who didn't want to be identified but says he's been affected by the roadwork as well. lives on cannon road "you've got rocks in here the size of golf balls. we just live right around the corner, and my wife's got a brand new 2019 kia sorento and she's already got a busted windshield because of it." rochelle gill, lives on cannon road "it's not a coincidence. this was caused by their roadwork. these aren't small rocks." i reached out to the commissioner for the district, ben harrison. he told me he can't deny that the flat tires and broken windshield might be due to the roadwork. he says those whose cars were damaged can file a claim with the county commission. harrison told me these types of projects will always cause inconveniences, but says his crews are working to fix the road as quickly as possible. however, gill says it's not quick enough because the roadwork is affecting people's daily commutes. rochelle gill, lives on cannon road "we have to leave early for work just to make sure we make it off the road in time to make it to work on time, because we have to drive slowly. and even, sometimes, that doesn't help because the rocks still hit your car." the harrison said he's hoping they can put down finish up the work next week, but he says weather will have an impact. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news