Speech to Text for Huntsville mayor discusses Space Force while visiting Washington D.C.

talks about the space force and alabama kicked into high gear in the nation's capitol. the mayors of huntsville, decatur, and athens met with senators richard shelby and doug jones this week about keeping north alabama growing. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at redstone arsenal with the new details we learned. steven? we know multiple locations across the country are being considered to host a sixth branch of the military. if huntsville is one of them, it seems the arsenal would be the perfect place to do it. huntsville mayor tommy battle told me he'd love for huntsville to be chosen ... but says he can't go into much detail about their discussions. he told me the air force is leading the developments surrounding space force and is researching potential locations. battle says the rocket city has done plenty of work in missile defense along with all of the developments in nasa. but establishing the sixth branch is still up in the air. there's still some questions as to if that is going to be an added level of bureaucracy or if thats going to be a necessity and i think senate and congress is going to have to make a decision on that just this week, more than three dozen former military and intelligence leaders sent a letter to congress, urging them to create space force. as one leader noted, we're at war every day in space. battle tells me he and his staff will be following the discussions in washington closely. at redstone arsenal -- sd -- waay31 news.