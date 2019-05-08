Speech to Text for Madison County School System upgrading safety plans in the district

waay31's alexis scott spent the day at madison county schools. she learned about all the new security features that are taking shape right now. alexis? security officials tell me this money is something they'll be using now and into the summer months -- to make schools safer. they will be adding bullet- proof windows ...more security cameras... and outdoor speaker systems to all 29 schools in the district. kerry wilkerson, chief operations officer "we're here to protect the kids, and protect the kids first. that's out number one priority, that's the way we're going to keep it at all times," kerry wilkerson oversees many of the safety and security projects that are happening in madison county schools. he told me one of the first projects is to implement something called total doors. a total door is a two-layer door in the front office. it will allow key-card access for school personnel. it can be locked down at any moment, so if there is a threat --it to be contained to one small area. kerry wilkerson, chief operations officer 'if somebody gets past that first barrier we want a second barrier before they can actually get to the kids," over the summer -- they'll also be installing an outdoor speaker system at each school. to alert everyone if a threat happens on school property. kerry wilkerson, chief operations officer "if you're outside playing like those children from earlier, they'll have an area to go to and they'll hear it from the loud, outside speakers," wilkerson told me the new safety plan includes several new additions they'll be rolling out in the future. kerry wilkerson, chief operations officer "so we've made a lot of improvements and we're going to be finished with a majority of them this summer, but we have a lot more we want to keep madison county school officials told me with the heightened fear surrounding school shootings -- this is the time to really focus on safety. the upgrades will be paid for using some of the 40 million dollars in federal money they received to help with their growing population. reporting live in madison county -- alexis scott waay-31 news.