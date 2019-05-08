Speech to Text for Oakwood University choir returns home

be detected. the last group of oakwood university choir students who were involved in a deadly crash in california will come back to huntsville today. one group returned last night. waay 31's casey albritton has reaction from both students and family as they stepped off the plane. here at oakwood university some students in the choir returned last night after an emotional weekend in california. students were cheered on as they got off the plane and walked through the airport last night. -- and families rejoiced as they finally got to see their loved ones in person again. mother/ tamara young "finally i get to see her face...because it's one thing to hear the voice and we had moments on the phone where she cried and really shared her feelings about it...but to see her face and to know she made it back home, it was exciting." families welcomed members of the oakwood university choir home tuesday night... people hugged and cried... thankful each student is alive. choir member/ samara bowden "i look up and i'm watching and i'm like, alright we don't have enough time to stop and i realized there was a collision ahead and it was really acceptance that we were going to have impact." the choir was in san francisco to perform last weekend. as the left the airport saturday morning-- their charter bus was involved in a firey crash that turned deadly. choir member/ samara bowden "it was slowly being engulfed in flames...i see the car behind completely in flames and i was literally in my mind just hoping no one was dead." all 18 choir members exited the bus with only minor injuries... while the driver of another car, died. choir member/ samara bowden"i was just overwhelmed with worry....i was like, man, did we actually kill somebody? is somebody not going to go home tonight?" even though the group was overwhelmed with emotion, they gathered the strength and performed sunday . vilroy mcbean/ choir manager "it's been extremely difficult...and tough...but they've weathered the storm like true champions." the rest of the choir is expected to return to huntsville later today. and those who are already back, say they are happy to be home. reporting live in hsv casey albritton waay 31 news. the rest of the choir is expected to return to huntsville later today. and those who are already back, say they are happy to be home. the choir says they will continue to