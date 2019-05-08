News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Apollo 50
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Apollo 50
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Royal Family Reveals Royal Baby
Royal Family Reveals Royal Baby
Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:59 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene
Huntsville
Few Clouds
76°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
74°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
73°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
74°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
72°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville man charged in Madison murder
Family, friends mourning Madison man murdered in home
Man with 304 charges, including producing porn with minor, booked in Lauderdale County Jail
Photos: Neighbors concerned about trash build-up at New Market house
Man charged with DUI after driving his truck into creek at Big Spring Park
Traffic signal coming to dangerous intersection in Limestone Co.
Huntsville City Schools board member Pam Hill announces resignation
Madison police: Former teacher’s aide charged with abuse of child
Traffic Alert: Wreck near Camp Ground Road, U.S. 431 south causing delays in Madison Co.
Driver in deadly Lauderdale Co. wreck will be tried as a juvenile
Community Events