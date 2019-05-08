Speech to Text for Joseph Earls preliminary hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- a man charged with capital murder will appear in a madison county courtroom this morning for a preliminary hearing. this is 18-year-old joseph earls. he's charged with the murder of 19-year-old samantha coyner in april. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison county courthouse with a look into the case. live greg...alyssa...the shooting happened last month in a south huntsville neighborhood-- and police tell us it appears to have been a drug deal gone wrong. vo huntsville police tell us they were called to the area of hillwood drive at chicamauga trail for reports of shots fired. when they arrived on scene they found samantha coyner laying in the street. she was taken to huntsville hospital where she later died. police tell us witnesses on the scene told them the two were attempting a drug transaction -- but she left before it was completed. that lead to earls shooting into the car coyner was driving. earls took off and was found a short time later and taken into custody. investigators later served a search warrant at a house on fairview street where police tell us they found evidence related to the shooting. live this morning earls will be here at the courthouse for his preliminary hearing. this is where his charges will be explained to him. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.