Speech to Text for Oakwood University students back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some of the oakwood university choir students involved in a deadly crash in california ... are back in huntsville this morning. waay 31 was there as they stepped off the plane for an emotional reunion. pause until the mother and daughter stop hugging waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with reaction from those students now that they're back home. casey? i'm here at oakwood university where a handful "it just felt like, finally i get to see her face... because it's one thing to hear the voice and we had moments on the phone where she cried and we shared her feelings about it... but just to see her face and and to know she made it back home, it was exciting." the students who returned last night say they are happy to be home. the rest of the choir are expected to return to huntsville late today. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.