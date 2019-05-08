Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. the duke and duchess of sussex revealed their baby to the world in the last 10 minutes. meghan and prince harry did not reveal a name of the baby boy. they describe the two-day-old baby as "a dream." the baby is the seventh in line to the throne. happening today--- the alabama department of public health is set to release their updated numbers on measles. the latest data shows the state conducted nearly 300 total investigations into possible cases. state officials say the numbers are still not considered high. pam hill is resigning from the huntsville school board. we learned hill's resignation is effective at the end of this month. hill says she's now putting her health and family first. happening today. local law enforcement will honor 23 law officers who have died in the line of duty. people will gather at the f-o-p memorial on the south side of the madison county courthouse for the memorial at 6:30 tonight. authorities in colorado are investigating a school shooting. one student was killed and several others were hurt. the local sheriff's office in colorado said the accused gunmen walked into a high school and opened fire on kids