Speech to Text for Athlete of the year scholarship banquet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as we know the tennessee valley is full of some pretty impressive high school student athletes, well tonight a scholarship was awarded to the athlete of the year. from august to april, a panel of judges and people in the community vote on an athlete of the week. those selected for the weekly honor, are invited to the athlete of the year scholarship banquet where one female and one male student athlete is given a one thousand dollar scholarship. this year grissom high swimmer allison hu and huntsville cross country and soccer player tristan morris took home the giant check of athlete of the year. allison: i'm just really honored to have been chosen as an athlete of the week with all of these talented student athletes here in huntsville." tristan: honestly, coming here i wasn't expecting to get this award. i woke up late actually, but it's pretty awesome. i can't even believe it." now it's quite difficult to be considered for athelte of the week, students must be a senior in high school, have a minimum gpa of three point five and be involved in the community. former alabama football player and nfl safety rashad johnson was the keynote speaker at the event tonight.