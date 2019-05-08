Speech to Text for Jasmyne Kirkland Signs on the Dotted Line

grissom senior jasmyne kirkland signed on the dotted line tuesday to play softball at the next level. the center fielder is heading to snead state next year where she'll play under head coach tracy grindrod. kirkland signed today in front of friends, family, and coaches and was so excited to see everyone come out and support her in his journey. kirkland has been playing softball for 14 years and always dreamed about playing at the college level, but going into her senior season, she didn't have a scholarship until... i got my scholarship on my senior night, and i was going to walk on before that but then i got my scholarship. it was great. i was so excited." coach grindrod showed up at the tigers senior night and surprised her with her scholarship to come play ball for him. congrats