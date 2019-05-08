Speech to Text for School board voices concerns about new development

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hateful and horrible acts of violence." new details. during the huntsville city school board meeting tonight, one board member voiced concerns with the new development planned for south huntsville. the development will be located on 850-acres just north of grissom high school. according to the developer, it will include green space, housing and retail space. that means more familes moving in and board member michelle watkins is concerned the distict will not have the extra space needed for more familes. the city of huntsville before they start approving any plans for development, they should be talking to the school board and find out exactly what we can take at a school but according to elisa ferrell, who's over that district, the new grissom high school was built with the possilbity of a developement like this in mind and it will have enough space for around 700 new students. the huntsville city council still needs to annex the land and approve zoning changes for this project to move