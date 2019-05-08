Speech to Text for New app to connect parents with schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next school year. the district has also unveiled a new mobile app! its called "h-c-s connect" -- and allows parents to connect with their kids' schools across the district. on the app you'll be able to access important documents -- videos -- and learn what's happening in the schools. parents will also be able to receive push notifications and see upcoming events and school