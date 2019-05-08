Speech to Text for Special education teacher's aide arrested

during the investigation. new details tonight at ten... on the special education teacher's aide arrested by madison police today. we learned he worked at james clemens high school... but stopped working there in october of last year. theron rice is charged with willful abuse... and torture of a child... waay 31's kody fisher spent the day in madison... he did some digging to find out more information about rice... madison city schools tells me the special education teacher's aide... theron rice... was hired by a third party staffing firm... and placed here at james clemens... pkg: madison city schools tells me rice was hired by the staffing firm, epsco... online research shows they are part of a bigger staffing company operating in 10 states... when i called their corporate office in mississippi... they told me rice started in may 2018... when i asked if he passed a background check before being hired... they told me they don't release that information to the public... their website says they do perform background checks... i asked madison city schools for a copy of the contract between epsco and the district to see if it has specific information about background checks and training... they told me their lawyer is reviewing the contract before releasing it to me... waay 31 plans on submitting an open records request for the document... court records show rice only has traffic violations on his record before being charged with willful abuse and torture... this is the 2nd special education teacher's aide... to be arrested in a month... both worked at james clemens... madison police tell waay 31 during their investigation into jamerson baker... who is also charged with willful abuse and torture... they got information about rice that allowed them to charge him... ll tag: superintendent robby parker told me in a statement the district is reviewing the situation... but they can't comment on specific allegations... because of the sensitive nature of the investigation... .