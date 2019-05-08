Speech to Text for Athens football introduces Manly Mondays

football is back in session. high school teams are finishing up spring practice, and looking toward summer workouts. at athens high school, the football team is learning more than how to block and tackle. the golden eagles have a new weekly session called manly mondays. athens football defensive coordinator steve carter says he's always been mechanically inclined. " i'm always fixing cars,coach's cars and player's cars, lawn mowers and after fixi stuff around here, so it comes as no surprise head coach cody gross thought carter's skills would impact his players'lives beyond the friday night lights. coach gross asked me, coach why don't you start teaching these kids some stuff like that? and call it "manly monday" and thought that'd be a super idea. " carter is teaching the players how to tie a tie, "people don't wear neck ties that much, but it will come back." change a tire, nat sound of changing tires magnetize a screw driver.. if you need a magnet to reach something and if you drop a tool or something down in your engine...checking transfusion fuel and oil, just something simple. coach carter has even taught the team how to saw a pvc pipe with twine. "he said, the twan goes straight through the pvc pipe. and he cut it right? smooth." "seeing him cutting the pipe with a piece of string just added the legend of coach carter." this week, the players learned how to make jewelry, for their moms for mother's day. "i love my mama and i'd do anything for her. coach carter showing us things on how to make her happy, that really touches me." nat pops of him making the jewelry talking about how women like when their man is thoughtful" "kids need to learn practical lessons too about being a man.' "the whole manly monday has a underlying meaning, that's it's about us becoming a man. it's about us becoming a man and it's about how coaches caring about us long term" standup the players told me the skills they're learning in the locker room, will help them be a better team on the football field. "we've been doing this at athens high school, and it's a lot of thing we do behind closed doors that people don't understand. "we're used to being in the weight room with each other. but we're rarely on the same class learning something new together." manly monday has gone viral, the ellen show, fox news channel, usa today, all raving about athens football's weekly life lesson. "when it went viral...coach carter is my sub in class. so i'm thinking let me put a picture and put him on instagram. that's so cool." the guys are eager every week to learn the next trade. the veteran coach says football builds character, but his main goal is to equip his players with the tools to get through life a little easier. nat pop "if i know half of the things he knows by the time i'm his age, i'll be doing alright for myself." ad-lib sports