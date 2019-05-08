Speech to Text for Pam Hill announces resignation from school board

breaking news ... just over an hour ago, district five board representative pam hill resigned from the huntsville city school board. her resignation is effective at the end of the month. thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sarah singleterry was the only reporter in the room when it happened ... she joins us live now at district headquarters after getting reaction from hill ... when pam hill was elected to the board of education back in 2016 she said it was her dream job ... but tonight she told me only god could have reordered her priorities ... and she's now putting her health and family first ... "it was a little too political for me. i'm a little too honest and i offend people and i say what i think." district five board of education pam hill resigned at tuesday nights board meeting ... hill told me she started in huntsville city schools as a child and taught in the district for about twenty years before being elected to the board in 2016 ... now she hopes to leave a legacy focused on students ... ph "i just hope that the students that passed through my classroom, or the future teachers who watched what a hard job this board position is, or the teachers who think they want to stop teaching and do this my recommendation is stay with the children." hill told me some of the highlights of her time as a board representative were the district getting a new superintendent ... and ending their services with durham buses and appleton ... ph "i just feel like i saw some change, and i saw some changes in individual lives that i was able to make a difference in, and for all of those naysayers go party." hill said her replacement will be appointed ...when she resigns on may 24th. she told me nominations will be given to the mayor and the city council will vote on the final board member ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news