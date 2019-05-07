Speech to Text for Alabama Attorney General selects Morris P-8 for school safety award

the alabama attorney general selected morris p-8 to be awarded the safe school award! morris p-8 beat out hundreds of other schools acorss the state for this prestigious award. one of the many reasons they got the award is becuase of their 120 security cameras, school resource officers on campus and their iniative to go above and beyond to keep students safe while on campus and off. the principal of morris p-8 said it takes the whole community to work together to keep students safe. huge amount of people that we work with that are behind the scenes and in front of the scenes that are continually working to make sure that everyone comes to school safe and feels safe. only ten schools a year get this award and boyd said they are always working on new ways to keep students safe and build up trust with them.