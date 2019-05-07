Speech to Text for Robocalls: How Scammers Get Your Number

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all week - our waay 31 i-team is taking an in-depth look at robocalls - how they're impacting people here in the tennessee valley - and what might happen to stop the nuisance calls. in tonight's report . waay 31's greg privett explains how robocallers . get your number. <<nats > <alabama fight song ring tone > if nick saban were on the other end of this phone call. <14-51-20 > "hello." it would be a dream come true for annie woodard. <nats of phone ringing > instead . it can be a never- ending nightmare. <14-49-35 > "they're calling about the extended warranty on my car. my car doesn't have an extended warranty. it's too old." annie's own cell phone becomes a source of frustration. <14-49-30 > "it's a recording. so, you can't tell them to hush. you can't tell them . but i just hang up on them." it makes this alabama fan's blood boil almost as much as losing to auburn. <14-48-55 > "yes, it makes me real angry especially if i have run in from outside to get my phone if i leave it in the house." <nats of phones ringing > in december alone, the federal communications commission said some 850- thousand robocalls were made to the 256 area code alone! the scoreboard has you . and most everybody else . coming out as the losers. spam callers know exactly how to score your phone number. who's to blame? you could be the biggest culprit . by simply giving away your digits. your fumble may begin when registering product warranties . entering contests . even filling-out public info for clubs, associations and licensing. it all makes you an easy-tackle. apps on your phone may also be selling you out. when you accept terms of service . you could be giving the go-ahead to someone who wants to sell your phone number. <audio from call > standup "sometimes robocallers may randomly dial your number out of dumb luck. auto-dialers make it quick and easy to call all possible phone number combinations. that includes unlisted and mobile numbers." <nats of phones ringing > most telemarketers, even legitimate ones, buy phone numbers from third parties. the better business bureau warns . your number could wind up in a data base. when you call a toll free number . caller i-d technology might put it there. so does applying for credit . registering to vote on some sites . even making a donation to charity. the third- parties charities hire . often make money selling your personal contact information. <nats > the best advice from experts: protect your phone number. you could wind up giving it out . only to have robocallers use it against you. <14-49-50 > "i would hope that they would do something." back at annie woodard's house. <14-48-33 > "i have my phone to keep up with my kids and my grandkids and my friends and relatives. that's why i have a phone." she figures robocallers are stealing more than her joy. they're pilfering part of the price she pays for her phone. <14-48-41 > "it makes me feel like i want to do something about it. and you can't. i've had them blocked. i still get them." the tide of robocalls . keeps rolling in. <nats > greg privett, waay 31 news.> an attorney told waay 31, it's nearly impossible to catch people placing the calls. and the reason the "do not call" list doesn't work, is because it's only for legitimate businesses, not for spam callers. tomorrow night on waay 31 news at six . we'll explain the different types of robocalls. you can check out all our i- team reports on robocalls at waay tv dot com. just