Man Faces More Than 300 Counts of Child Porn

a lauderdale county man is behind bars. investigators say he video- taped an 11-year-old girl while she was showering. michael newell was indicted on more than three hundred counts of child pornography. waay 31's scottie kay was in lauderdale county today where she learned more about the investigation. investigators with one place of the shoals tell waay 31 an 11-year-old girl went to her school's guidance counselor back in 2017 and told them michael newell took a video of her showering and then made her sit in his lap and watch the video. she also told investigators newell made her smoke pot with him. according to investigators, newell admitted to taking the video. that's when the department of human resources got involved, and newell could no longer be around the child. investigators then searched newell's electronic devices and found more pictures of the child showering and sleeping. he was indicted by a grand jury on 152 counts of producing porn with a minor, and 152 counts of possessing pornographic material. waay 31 got ahold of newell's indictment, which states that he knowingly produced and possessed obscene material involving a person under the age of seventeen, ll tag: investigators here at one place of the shoals are now commending the child for coming forward. reporting in lauderdale county, sk, waay 31 news