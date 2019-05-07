Speech to Text for AG "Disappointed" With Parole Board Leadership

this developing story. today, the waay 31 i-team learned bills to fix alabama's broken parole system could be decided as soon as tomorrow. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. and one of the driving forces pushing for change delivered a sharp message to parole board executives who argue no changes are needed. waay 31's breken terry is live in studio after questioning the attorney general about the board's opposition. attorney general steve marshall told me he is thoroughly disappointed with parole board leadership for fighting changes on early parole, victim notification, tracking parolees and executive leadership. but he's more upset at the director's decision to tell employees to use tax payer time to contest these bills. <marshall- asking them on state time when they need to be working on public safety issues in their communities using tax dollars to come to montgomery to oppose what is a common sense appropriate bill in this state is a very disappointing action. me: is that illegal? marshall- not going to speak to that at all. attorney general steve marshall told us he cannot comment on any investigation or likelihood of an investigation over this email. take a look at emails obtained by the waay 31 i-team. in one, pardon and parole executive director eddie cook encouraged state employees to fight the bills on state time and using state cars. parole board chairperson lyn head sent a similar email and wrote the board was under attack. marshall- very surprised number one to see the efforts in which the leadership of the pardon and parole bills is pushed back but yet it is reflective of what governor ivey and i have recognized over the last several months is that we need to make sure there is accountability in that agency. marshalls says that accountability starts with house bill 380 and senate bill 42. cook and head call them bad for the state. lawmakers say the bills will hold the board more accountable stop early paroles, gives the governor more over site and strengthen victim notification. ---------------------------... marshall- i think from what we've seen from your reporting and our investigation that we've done and the victims we've talked to there are clearly areas that need to be greatly improved and we think the bill itself creates the frame work for that to occur. our reporting discovered the parole board repeatedly letting violent offenders out early and failing to follow its own rules. this career criminal who was serving a life sentence is one example. the board called jimmy spencer a good inmate with a low probability to break the law again. he's now charged with killing three people in guntersville. marshall said these errors are why changes are needed to fix what lawmakers call a broken system. marshall- when we understand that public safety is critical. when were looking at supervision of inmates from our correctional facilities we need to do it better and this is one way to be able to do that. hb380 could be voted on wednesday or thursday. it's unclear when sb42 will go to a vote. breken have these bills had any opposition while in the committees? not really, both bills passed their committees with little opposition the issue is will law makers have time to vote on them. my sources in montgomery tell me some lawmakers want to cut this session short and that's why the attorney generals office says its important these bills be voted on immediately. law makers are actually setting the calendar now so we should know in a few hours when they will come up. all of our previous reporting on this case is online at waay t-v dot com under the