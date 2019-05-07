Speech to Text for Victim's Daughter Says Choir Tried To Save Him

proposing a bill. new details tonight. the oakwood university choir is scheduled to arrive back in huntsville later tonight ... after a devastating event while on the road. the award-winning choir group was involved in a fiery bus crash in san francisco. it killed a driver in another vehicle. students lost all their belongings, except the clothes on their backs. waay31's steven dilsizian is live in northwest huntsville. he explains how the community is vowing to help them. steven? im just outside of lowe's church, less than a mile and a half away from the oakwood university campus. in one hour, members of the church are meeting to talk about different options for how they can help their neighbors. in a word, senior pastor waymond smith called the deadly crash horrific. take sot: waymond smith - senior pastor at lowe's church "and then you see a bus that's on fire... you dont know whether the people on the bus have gotten off that bus or if they are being burned alive" the choir called "the aeolians" and staff members were forced to evacuate their bus after a multi-vehicle pile up in san francisco caused the bus to catch fire. they lost all their personal belongings, clothes, and identification. 51-year-old kenneth bishop from san mateo, died. bishop's 15-year-old daughter iyanna spoke with our abc affiliate in san francisco. she said the group sang to her, and tried to make a heroic rescue. take sot: iyanna bishop - victim's daughter "id like to say thank you to the aeolians for you know trying to get my dad out of the car before it burned. i felt like my dad was in the room when they were singing for me" pastor smith says he wants to help all involved. this sunday, on mother's day... he plans to take up a love- offering during worship service. take sot: waymond smith - senior pastor at lowe's church "that money will be ear-marked as specifically given to the oakwood fund" oakwood university tells me they are shifting their focus to helping the bishop family. it's why smith wants to raise money for the school fund. he says the bishop's may be in california, but huntsville is here to help. take sot: waymond smith - senior pastor at lowe's church "we want to let his family know and the other families that were impacted by the accident is now we're checking on you... you're family now" the university tells me the choir won't be back on campus when they return, because classes are over for the summer. counselors and church leaders are prepared to work with the students. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.