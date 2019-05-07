Speech to Text for Train Cars Removed From Track After Derailment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haven't said how. happening now! trains are traveling through the area in jackson county where a train derailed yesterday. the tracks opened around around 2 o-clock this afternoon on a county road at venson street in woodville waay-31s alexis scott has been at the scene all afternoon and can give us an update as to what's going to happen next. alexis? county road 8 has been busy all day. there have been no roadblocks -- so people can now drive through here. norfolk southern crews have been working around the clock to clean up today -- crews have replaced all the damaged train tracks and have removed coal that was dumped onto the road when 26 cars derailed around 10 o'clock yesterday morning. crews will spend several days cleaning up the remaining debris from the derailment. they'll create an access road to keep maintenance traffic out of the way. i've reached out to norfolk southern for an update on what caused the accident and i'm waiting to hear back. reporting live in jackson county, alexis scott waay-31