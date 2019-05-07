Speech to Text for Driver In Deadly Wreck In Court Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening. new at five ... a lauderdale county teenager who killed her friends in a car crash, will get some leniency from the courts. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. kate boggus turned herself in after the wreck that killed coby hines, tyler nelson, and braden turner, and seriously injured kaylee mcgee in april of last year. boggus was in court today so a judge could decide whether she'd be tried as an adult or a youthful offender. tonight, waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with kaylee mcgee's parents who were also in the courtroom, and she learned what they hope to see happen. scottie? kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "i'm very thankful to be here and to be able to talk to you." for a time, that's something kaylee mcgee and her parents thought would never happen. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "it's been a very long year." after a crash in april of last year, kaylee couldn't speak for three days. and more than a year later, she's still recovering. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "i'm physically injured for the rest of my life and i'm not out of the woods yet. i have a pretty strong feeling that i'm going to have to have a surgery that will leave me with a stationary neck. i won't be able to even nod or shake my head." but kaylee says that's not the worst of it. three of her best friends were killed in the crash. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "coby, he could light up a room. same for tyler. his smile. and braden, his laugh, i'm telling you." that's why kaylee says she and her parents were in court on thursday for a hearing that would decide whether or not kate boggus would be tried as an adult or a youthful offender. boggus was the driver in the wreck that seriously injured kaylee and killed the three wilson high students. boggus turned herself in in january and was indicted on three counts of manslaughter and one count of assault. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "i definitely feel a part of me missing. and i think i will forever." kaylee says, whatever the verdict is, she's hoping this trial will come as a message to all teenaged drivers. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "it proves that stuff like this can happen and i believe it will truly affect how teenagers view driving. you're responsible for who's in your car. it only takes one time." the mcgees tell me they hope to see boggus tried as an adult, saying they want justice for coby, braden, and tyler. but they say the pain of losing them will never go away. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "i don't think you can put a number on it. i don't think you can put an amount of years on it. it'll never bring them back." in the meantime, kaylee says she will continue to do her part in helping remember and honor her friends whose lives were cut short. kaylee mcgee, crash survivor "i'm here. sometimes, it's like, 'why?' but god has a purpose for me and i believe part of that is to live on their legacy and that's what i'm going to do." a teacher stood up and spoke for kate boggus and why she should be tried as a youthful offender. there were many students here to support her as well, but we weren't able to get any of them on camera. reporting live in lauderdale county, sk, waay