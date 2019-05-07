Speech to Text for Attorney General Steve Marshall addresses Alabama expungement law

the waay 31 i-team is taking questions about alabama's expungement laws, to the state attorney general. our i-team investigation revealed capital murder charges against demorris lauderdale are permanently on his record, even though the state has dropped the charges. that's because the law says you must be acquitted of a violent crime, for it to be removed from your record. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following this case since the beginning and joins us now with new details in his investigation. steven? right now legal researchers are looking into the expungement law after our investigation caught the eye of a state lawmaker. it also has the attention of attorney general steve marshall. take sot: steve marshall - attorney general "we would clearly be open to be able to examine our expungement law... you know it's a very recent creation in alabama" a recent creation.... some argue needs to be addressed. the alabama expungement law was expanded in 2017. the addition allows for violent offenses, such as capital murder, to be expunged in certain scenarios.... only when a person was found "not guilty" at trial but demorris lauderdale never had a trial after huntsville police charged him with capital murder for the death of 19- year-old austin rich in march. lauderdale's attorney presented surveillance pictures that showed his client was hundreds of miles away in georgia near the time of the murder. and even though the charges were dismissed due to a lack of probable cause, state law forces the charge and arrest to permanently be on his record. take sot: steve marshall - attorney general "this situation may draw a light to a situation in which the statute could be amended and we look forward to working with the legislature on that" that work is already underway. shoals representative andrew sorrell tells me he believes a change needs to be made. on tuesday he told me the legislative services agency, which provides non-partisan professional services support to the legislature, is looking into the law. if the research illustrates there is a problem, he is open to proposing a bill. in huntsville - sd - waay31 news. we're now more than halfway through the legislative session. representative sorrell tells me the chances of a bill making it through this year are slim ... any change would likely come next session.