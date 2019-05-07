Speech to Text for All train cars removed from track after derailment in Jackson County

norfolk southern crews are working around the clock to re-open a section of tracks in jackson county where dozens of train cars derailed. they hope to have the repairs finished in a matter of hours. the train went off the tracks more than 24-hours ago in woodville, on county road 8 at venson street. waay-31s alexis scott has been at the scene all afternoon and joins us now with a progress report. alexis? crews have now removed all 26 train cars from the track. neighbors here tell me it's been the talk of the town, and they're glad no one was hurt. i just heard about it and it blew my mind. i mean here in woodville, you know nothing happens here in woodville," tommie boykin volunteers at the woodville public library right next to the train tracks. she told me she's used to seeing trains go by -- but not as fast as this one was going. it's the same thing a neighbor told me yesterday ... the train was going so fast - there was gravel flying off the tracks. tommie boykin, volunteers at woodville public library "it's very surprising to me because they're usually slow," the train derailed around 10:00 monday morning, spilling coal onto county road 8. norfolk southern crews arrived a short time later and have been working round the clock since... clearing the debris and repairing the tracks that buckled. they told me once the trains get moving again --they'll create an access road to keep maintenance traffic out of the way. boykin has been watching the crews all day and told me she's glad they're moving fast. tommie boykin, volunteers at woodville public library "they maintain the tracks well because sometimes we have a lot of trains that come through here," tommie boykin, volunteers at woodville public library "i just thank god nobody was hurt, i really do," norfolk southern has told us the total clean up time will take several days. and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation. reporting live in jackson county -- alexis scott waay-31 news.