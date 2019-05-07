Speech to Text for Family of victim shocked after Madison murder arrest

we're learning more about a 21-year-old man who was killed in madison. luke pratt died monday morning during a violent situation at a home on skyline road. police have charged 18- year-old hunter moore with capital murder and other crimes. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside the home this afternoon after learning more about the victim. dan, najahe the madison police department is staying tight lipped about how luke pratt died and told me it's still a very active investigation.. one on pratt's friends told me he's still in shock and wants to know more about what happened. russ conaway, friend,"funny charismatic unique. always had a good time. always looked on the bright side of things." russ conaway told me he last saw his friend luke pratt about a week ago. he was in disbelief when he learned pratt died monday morning. russ conaway, friend,"i was absolutely devastated. he was gone in a flash. i didn't want to believe it." conaway explained the two used to work together. russ conaway, friend, "i was his boss. we hit it off then. he trained well. every time we worked together he made me laugh." now- an 18-year-old is charged with his friend's death-- something conaway said he thinks could have prevented. russ conaway, victim's friend,"being young, we have all been there. we don't think about what's happening or what our consequences will be. until after the fact or during the fact. i'm pretty sure if he would have stopped or reconsidered a couple of things it would be different or we would still have luke here today." madison police haven't released how pratt died. but they say moore shot another person inside the home, who survived. more arrests could come. captain john stringer, madison police, "rest assured we are going to identify additional suspects if they exist. and we are going to do our due diligence we're going to find all the information we need on them and we are going to bring them to justice as well." now--pratt's friend hopes if anyone else was involved they're caught. russ conaway, friend,"please turn yourself in. please give us insight what happened. what the motive was..so we can get justice for luke so he rest in peace." madison police did share with me that the victim and suspect but knew each other but haven't said how. live in madison sm waay 31 news.