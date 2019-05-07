Speech to Text for Woodville derailed train clean up

good morning and thank you for joining us at midday. i'm alyssa martin. new information at midday - we're learning train operations could resume this afternoon after a train derailed in jackson county.. take a look at this video from the waay 31 sky tracker... the norfolk southern train was carrying coal when 26 cars derailed on county road eight in woodville on monday. waay 31's rodneya ross is live there now after receiving an update on the clean-up efforts. alyssa...you can see crews are hard at work trying to get county road eight opened back up. in fact since i got here a five this morning more crews and more equipment have started up and began relieving the crews who worked overnight. and now we could see trains operating again in a matter of hours. what you just saw is a result of that train derailing monday morning. officials tell us 26 cars full of coal came off the tracks leaving a big mess. i talked to norfolk southern -- the owner of the train -- just over an hour ago who told me 23 of those 26 cars have been removed from the tracks and they hope to resume train operations sometime this afternoon. they tell me they are re- routing trains for now until county road eight is back up and running. i talked to some people who live here in front of the train tracks and they told me they're happy crews are working to get this taken care of but it's disrupting their lives. michael gardner "the roads closed and, you know, wasn't able to get in or out. it was bout like being on house arrest." norfolk southern also told me it'll likely take several days for them to completely clean-up the area and they are still investigating the cause of the derailment. live in woodville, rr, waay 31