Clear

Woodville derailed train clean up

Crews cleaning up train derailment .

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Woodville derailed train clean up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- clean-up for a derailed train in jackson county will continue through the morning. you're looking at drone video of the derailed train...this happened monday morning in woodville on county road eight between venson street and county road 30. waay 31's rodneya ross is at the scene now with a look at how the clean-up process is coming along. greg...alyssa...clean-up is well underway...ad-lib what i
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events