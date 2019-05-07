Speech to Text for I-Team Robocalls

we all get them. they steal our time, peace of mind ... and sometimes money. alabama attorney general steve marshall calls robocalls harassment - and he's joined dozens of states to find out what can be done to stop them. all week the waay 31 i-team will take a look at how they impact us, and what you can do to restore your peace of mind. waay 31's greg privett shows us just how prevalent they are. going for a spin. <<14-58-58 > "can you say ,'hi,' neeley? can you wave?" is a morning ritual for caroline terry and her 10- month-old daughter, neeley. <14-54-25 > "we always take a ride in the morning." day-in, day-out . caroline's tired of robocallers taking her for a ride. <14-54-43 > "it's just always a robocaller. you think it's a local number. and then it's not. it's not even anybody you know." when her cell phone rings . <14-55-40 > "would you want somebody bothering you like this? it's incessant most of the time and it's ridiculous." . robocalls often leave caroline spinning her wheels. <14-54-59 > "i have my phone for emergencies. i don't really talk on my phone a lot or anything. so, if you're calling me, i'm already like, 'what are you calling me for?'." <nats of ringing > it's become an epidemic. robocalls are the technological scourge of modern civilization . bombarding consumers at record- breaking levels. first orion . a tech company that helps wireless providers combat the problem . estimates nearly half of mobile calls are now spam. that's up from almost 4 percent in 2017 . and nearly 30 percent last year. <audio from a robocall > standup "stealing your valuable time is bad enough. but, some robocallers are doing worse. they're using spam phone calls to con unsuspecting victims out of their money." <chairman ajit pai, fcc > "robocalls and spoofed caller id are too-often used to scam consumers. consumers shouldn't answer the phone if they're not sure who is calling." the federal communications commission told waay 31 . stopping illegal robocalls is its top consumer protection priority. unsuspecting americans are duped out of millions of dollars . as billions of robocalls invade our lives each year. estimates put that number at about 50- billion robocalls last year alone. <audio of call > americans are under attack from robocallers. and we seem to be losing ground. surrendering the use of our phones . sometimes reluctant to answer our calls. and if the unwanted calls aren't bad enough. now there are robo- texts and straight- to- voicemail spam to deal with, too. many aimed at ripping us off. experts predict it's only going to get worse. <14-58-40 > "want to get back in your car?" caroline terry says you'd better buckle up. <14-58-50 > "got to buckle you up." when it comes to robocalls. <14-56-00 > "i wish they would limit it . just don't call. don't bother me." we could be in for a long ride. <nats > greg privett, waay 31 news. > people are ready for that long ride of robocalls to end. both the federal communications commission and the federal trade commission say robocalls by far prompt more public complaints than anything else.... greg is investigating what action they're taking - and will report his findings later this week. tomorrow night on waay 31 news at six - he shows us the types