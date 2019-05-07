Speech to Text for LawCall: Problem Neighbors

we get to a show on point bepull some out. getting us started michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here. >> michael timberlake: i am good. >> sharon doviet: what dow you do when you have problem neighbors? >> michael timberlake: i've been trying to get you to move out of the neighborhood. >> sharon doviet: is the dogs barking, the trees? what do you do when you have a problem neighbor? >> michael timberlake: there are a lot of things you can do. really, when it gets to be a personal thing, that's when you really get in trouble. basically what you want to do, if you have a situation with someone in your neighborhood or your immediate neighbor you're not happy with, you want to understand what the rules are. so if you live in city limits, you want to make sure you go and find out what the city ordinance is for whatever the problem you're dealing with. or if you've got a boundary line dispute, get a survey. make sure you know where the boundary line is. make sure you know what the rules are for the problem so that you can kind of figure it out. if you have a homeowners association, look at that to see if they can figure that out before you start making waves with your neighbors because that is going to -- potentially it will solve a lot of problems upfront. there aren't a lot of rules, if you live in the county as far as, you know, what people can do with their property. you can file a lawsuit. if the problem is deemed to be a nuisance. but that can be a difficult thing. if there's water running on your property, if there's something that is creating, you know, some kind of health hazard like sewage on your property, that's one thing. i had somebody call the other day about bamboo. the neighbor planted bamboo and it's coming on to his property. i said, well, it's your obligation, i think to stop it at the property line. and you can do that. if it kills his bamboo, as long as you don't spray over the line, you're fine. but there's a lot of things you need to look at before you start making waves with your neighbors. obviously try to make peace on the front end is the best way to go about it. but look at the rules before you start making waves. and then you may be able to