Speech to Text for LawCall: Recreational Use Statutes

your responsibility is. and we'll answer email questions. but first will league from siniard, timberlake & league is here to get us started. will, how are you this evening? >> will league: thank you for coming to join us. we appreciate it >> karen petersen: so happy to be in here for sharon. >> will league: we're talking about on our short segment recreational use statute, someone on your property. summer coming up, people are backpacking, using outdoor land and the law protects people that own property and allow people to be on their property. there are circumstances. yeah, attractive nuisance allows -- that brings children on your property, you have to make sure those children who are in greater, you know, risk of harm are protected. you have to warn about dangerous conditions and basically you cannot engage in willful or wanton conduct. a famous law school case is spring guns. you have a cabin and someone comes on it and you know, you can't set a trap or spring guns, anything like that. recreational use statute protects landowners and promotes them to let others on their property for recreational purposes. you got landowners, you're protected legally. you can allow people on your property. you are not liable for any type of injuries if you're allowing people on your property for outdoor purposes. now, if you heard of hunters obtain additional release to release you from liability, that's fine, but you're already protected. it's a good law out there to protect landowners and promote activities, promote the outdoors so everybody is a winner. if you own land, you have protection. you don't need -- disclaimers, wouldn't hurt to get those,