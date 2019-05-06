Speech to Text for Students punished for vandalism at school

i-team tab. new tonight... take a look of these pictures taken by a student. police tell us more than 30 huntsville high school students were on campus sunday night for what started as a senior prank ... it turned into several students being punished for vandalism! waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to the district, a student and police. she's live now at the school with what she was able to uncover ... students used a lot more than toilet paper last night when they vandalized huntsville high ... police told me clean up took four hours and involved city workers pressure washing the outside of the school ... but the student i talked to who was involved said she didn't think the prank would go that far ... "there are some kids who threw cheese on the windows. they had silly string, ketchup, mustard, shaving cream." the huntsville high school student i talked to ... who's related to a waay 31 employee ... didn't want to be identified but said she and her friends tossed toilet paper and streamers onto the school ... "you pick it up and it's over. there's no scrubbing. there's no evidence that it was done. we would just get here this morning and clean it up." but she when got to school monday morning, she realized that after she left sunday night, their senior prank went too far ... "we got there and words were written in ketchup and mustard on the ground." she told me she and her friends helped clean up the mess ... police confirmed city workers were cleaning up the cheese ... ketchup ... mustard ... eggs ... and toilet paper from 7:30 to 11:30 monday morning ... and only a handful of the 30 plus students identified as being involved in the incident helped ... according to a suspension notice a student received from the school... a concrete slab was also removed from the school's courtyard seating area ... "while we all participated, there are some people that went a little bit further than others and we all got an equal punishment."