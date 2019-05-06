Speech to Text for Dale Pruitt Heading to Georgia

dale pruitt, one of the most respected alabama high school football coaches, is stepping down as head coach at albertville for a new opportunity at dade county high school in georgia. times free press reporter stephen hargis was the first to report about the legendary coach changing schools. he's been coaching high school football for nearly 40 years now at five different schools including pisgah, plainview, fort payne, marion county in tennessee and most recently albertville. coach pruitt has an impressive 289-138 overall record and his teams have made it to the playoffs 25 times, won 14 region championships and played in two 3a state championships. pruitt is also the father of current university of tennessee football coach jeremy pruitt.