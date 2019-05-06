Speech to Text for Crews cleaning up train derailment in Jackson County

we're bringing you a breaking news update on a story we've been following all day! you're taking a live look as crews clean up a train derailment in jackson county! crews have been working at the scene since after noon trying to figure out what caused 26 coal cars of a norfolk southern train to detrail.. the clean up efforts are expected to take a full day. right now, county road 8 in woodville is shut down because of the clean up efforts. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. we first brought you this story as breaking news in our midday show and have been following this story all afternoon. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live at the scene right now...to find out where crews are at in the cleanup process. right now... i spoke with people who were at home today when this happened... they describe this as a scary experience... nats: brooklyn moore and her neighbor pilar delany have been watching crews cleanup the train derailment all day from this front porch... moore describes what happened as something straight out of a movie... brooklyn moore/lives next to train derailment "right over here in front of our house there were cars flipping off the tracks." it frightened her family... brooklyn moore/lives next to train derailment "i was always afraid something like this may happen, so it was scary." nats: monday night crews continue to remove the crumbled train cars from the tracks... nats: and hauled away the coal that was inside them... nats: repair crews have also brought in what looks like prefabricated railroad strips to make repairs to the rail line... nats: pilar delany/lives next to train derailment "the efficiency with which they've done this is amazing." moore says this train derailment has impacted... and will impact her families schedule... slightly... brooklyn moore/lives next to train derailment "i had to go pick up my children today from school and i may have to take them again in the morning." on monday, school buses from woodville high school had to take a different route due to the accident. the principal told waay 31 they will do the same thing on tuesday morning. brooklyn moore/lives next to train derailment "i'm just really thankful it wasn't any worse." the jackson county sheriffs office tells me these crews will be out here until the job is done... as you can see... they're prepared with lights... to work through the night... it's been estimated it will take 24 hours to get the track up and running as normal... which would mean around 10 a.m. tuesday... reporting live in woodville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...