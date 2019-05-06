Speech to Text for UAH Softball Heading to NCAA Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after losing to west alabama in the gulf south conference tournament on saturday, the uah softball team was given the third seed in the south two regional in the division two tournament. this tournament run makes it the 17th straight year the chargers are in the post season and 22nd time in program history. uah is heading to melbourne, florida to compete against florida tech, mississippi college, and saint leo in the regional round. the chargers face sixth seed saint leo who they opened this season against and lost 13-5. but uah head coach les stuedeman says if her team plays like they've been practicing than they'll be fine in the tournament. if we can eliminate, those little specs in our game, i firmly believe we can win the first game, and the tournament. the chargers tournament berth came from a successful season going 38-15 overall and 21-8 in conference. first pitch on thursday is at 2:30