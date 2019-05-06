Speech to Text for Smoke Detector May Not Have Worked During Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in madison in 2018. new information tonight on the investigation into a deadly house fire in muscle shoals. investigators are now trying to determine if smoke detectors were working when the fire started, it happened at a home on deerborn avenue early saturday morning and killed a grandmother and her grandson. waay31's breken terry shows us how fire officials are urging people to check their smoke detectors. look live: muscle shoals firefighters tell me this fatal fire started in the kitchen of this deerborn avenue home and spread. investors say the home had a smoke detector but its not clear if it was working. smith- they had to bring her out of the window and that's what really got me upset. muscle shoals firefighters did everything they could to rescue 96 year old glenna carney and her 54 year old grandson anthony burcham. rosa smith lives down the road and says she was close with them both. smith- that was my best friend. burcham and carney were both taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries. stafford- anytime we face a situation like this it's tough on everyone involved. muscle shoals fire investigator brian stafford said they have ruled the fire was an accident and believe it could have been cooking related. stafford- we do know a smoke alarm was present however it's unclear if the smoke alarm was operable at the time of the fire. stafford is urging others to check their smoke detectors and have a plan in place if a fire starts in your home. stafford- it's tragic when we have to deal with these type of situations but anything that can prevent or help raise awareness for the public. smoke alarms are cheap compared to a life. if you need your smoke alarm checked the fire department tells us they are happy to assist people with that. in muscle shoals breken terry waay 31. there are ways you can get a free smoke detector from the state. we have those details on our website