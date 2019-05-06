Speech to Text for New Housing project To Reshape South Huntsville

a housing and retail development is set to reshape a large portion of south huntsville. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. it's a story waay 31 has been working on for weeks and - new at six - we can now show you a map of where the development will go. we're talking 850 acres right next to grissom high school. a thousand homes... new office space... and an old shopping center will get a face lift. waay 31's kody fisher is in south huntsville tonight to show us the impact of this development. where i'm standing right now is set to become the big spring park of south huntsville... according to the developer... who also tells me this project will have an economic impact of four hundred and fifty million where i'm standing right now is set to become the big spring park of south huntsville... according to the huntsville city council still needs to annex land... and approve zoning changes for this project... those votes are scheduled to come up over the next month and a half... if everything gets approved... the developer says homes will start being built by the end of this year... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... waay 31 is