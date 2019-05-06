Speech to Text for National Corrections Officer Week

new this evening... it's national corrections officer week. we're learning more about some of our local everyday heroes. that includes those who work at the limestone county jail. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day with some of the corrections officers and tells us what it's like working in jail. for the first day of national corrections officer week, those who work in the limestone county jail are here training for some of the most extreme situations they may face while on the job. pkg: jackie mcnatt, corrections officer "only certain people can do this job, because you're cussed at, you're spit at, urine is thrown at you, feces is thrown at you." jackie mcnatt has been working as a corrections officer at the limestone county jail for more than fifteen years and says it definitely comes with its challenges. jackie mcnatt, corrections officer "we're not trained to deal with people with mental health issues. but because the mental health system in alabama is nothing, instead of them going to hospitals, they're coming to the jails, because there's no other place for them to go." mcnatt says because corrections officers tend to deal with the worst of the worst, it's hard to recruit and keep people. jackie mcnatt, corrections officer "turnover can be bad in the jail. people getting better jobs and hitting the road. and because not anyone can do a job such as this, it's hard to find qualified applicants. finding people you can trust, because we are a family and we do rely on one another." but mcnatt says there are also some real perks to the job. jackie mcnatt, corrections officer "it does pay well. the sheriff has made sure we're some of the top-paid co's in the state." she says the best part is the team she gets to work with. jackie mcnatt, corrections officer "i couldn't tell you why i wanted to do this job, but i can tell you why i wanted to stay in this job, and it's these people right here. they make every day a good day." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news less than a week ago, the alabama house of representatives approved a pay raise for state corrections officers. it's to combat the chronic shortage of officers in state