Man Accused of Violence Turns Himself In

new details tonight... we're learning more about a man accused of strangling his girlfriend ... and beating her dog so badly it died from the injuries. jonathan knight... who goes by tyler ... turned himself into police shortly after our story aired on friday. waay 31's sydney martin has the story of one woman, who says she waited anxiously until he was finally back in custody. samantha knight, suspect's ex-wife "he was violent. he beat me. all the time. all the time. if it wasn't verbal abuse it was physical abuse." samantha knight says she wasn't shocked when she heard her ex-husband tyler knight was wanted by police for nearly a week before he turned himself in. huntsville police said he was belligerent at panoply last month and got kicked out... that's when investigators say he tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend and beat her dog so badly it died from internal bleeding. knight told me the two young daughters she shared with tyler were there when the assaults happened. samantha knight, suspect's ex-wife"the fact that is their father. the person that is supposed to be a hero just became a monster in front of them." samantha told us she was married for 4 years...and the relationship changed over time. samantha knight, suspect's ex-wife"i thought that i loved him. i thought there was something wrong with me. that i was stupid i was trash..and i felt lucky i wasn't alone."' court documents show knight was arrested for domestic violence during their marriage, but the charges were later dropped. now-- samantha lives in hiding, afraid he'll hurt her again ..something that would have to happen for her to get a permanent protection order against him. samantha knight, suspect's ex-wife"i'm told he has to hurt me worse before i can get a protection order that can be indefinite. i was told they had to drop that because there was insufficient evidence, we had children together and we had to learn how to cooperate with one another." she told me now she wishes she could have stopped what happened after panoply. samantha knight, suspect's ex-wife"i think i should have left a lot sooner. and i think because i didn't and i didn't follow through with alot of the charges it's my fault that this happened and i really hope she follows through with her charges maybe it will prevent it from something else." syd, "we're working to get in touch with knight to see if there is anything he wants to say about the charges...no attorney is currently listed in court documents. in madison county sm waay 31 news." shortly after knight turned himself in on friday, he posted his bond and walked out of jail. a temporary protection order has been issued by a judge for knight's current accuser. a hearing on that case is