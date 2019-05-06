Speech to Text for Oakwood University Prepares for Students Return After Trip

new at 5 -- oakwood university is turning its attention to helping the victim's family in a deadly weekend crash. the school's choir was traveling in san francisco over the weekend when their bus crashed into a car, causing a chain-reaction. the bus caught fire. a person in another car died. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at oakwood university with how the college is preparing for the students to return. guys -- oakwood university officials tell me counselors, chaplains, and pastors are all in place for the choir to return from a traumatic trip to california. but now the school wants to help the victim's family. take sot: kenn dixon - oakwood university director "it could have been worse... it could have easily been 20 oakwood staff and students that were being laid to rest" oakwood university spokesman kenn dixon is grateful the aeolians and staff members are safe after saturday morning's fiery crash. dixon says the fire destroyed all of the award-winning choir's personal belongings. the group has no clothes. no passports. no identification. but with a little help - they still performed over the weekend. take sot: kenn dixon - oakwood university director "it was probably the students decision because they went there for a mission to minister to people in the bay area and they are very resilient and would always want to complete what they started" dixon says old navy donated clothes to each of the students and staff members impacted. mens warehouse gave the choir tuxedos and gowns needed for the show to go on. with students' needs being met, the university is focusing its attention on the man who died. take sot: kenn dixon - oakwood university director "but we kind of want to shift, we are thinking about how we can impact the lives of the family that lost their loved one" i called the coronor's office in california, who confirms 51-year-old kenneth bishop died in the crash. oakwood officials have not been able to get in contact with bishop's family at this time. back on campus, the school has counselors and church leaders prepared to work with the choir after the traumatic experience. campus is empty until graduation. martez gordon attends alabama a and m. he says hearing fellow college students just down the street were in danger was frightening. take sot: martez gordon - goes to alabama a&m "you can always get materialistic things back, you can always buy those things back but your life... you can never get that back" take sot: kenn dixon - oakwood university director "we're excited our students survived but still heart broken somebody lost their life" dixon tells me they're discussing ways to help bishop's family, but nothing is set in stone. the school is accepting relief for the students who lost everything ... we've got a link to that set up at waay tv dot com. reporting in huntsville -- sd