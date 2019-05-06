Speech to Text for Fundraiser will help flood victims in the Shoals

the community is stepping up to help neighbors in the shoals who won't get federal help from february's historic flooding. waay31's breken terry joins us live with the details of a fundraiser scheduled for this saturday - and what it means to the people who will benefit. breken? i am here in nathan estates and looking at these homes everything looks like normal. but it's not. many of these homes had to be gutted and people still can't live in their houses. pate- it's real but i have hope. carolyn pate's home in nathan estates was ravaged by floodwaters. she still can't live in her home. after finding out she won't get any financial assistance from the federal government she's staying positive. pate- i just thought i am not gonna let this upset me and i prayed. but pate didn't know this woman lisa griffin was already working behind the scenes on a fundraiser for flood victims like herself. griffin- we want to help who we can how we can. griffin, who used to work in radio and has put on hundreds of fundraisers before, gathered hundreds of volunteers. the free event at the alabama music hall of fame on saturday will feature 12 live bands, vendors, food, a corn hole tournament, and events for kids. all money raised will go to flood victims. griffin- this is what the shoals is all about we come together and do what's got to be done. pate says it's incredible to see complete strangers helping them. pate- i still hurt but the kindness the kindness gets me more than anything else when people are so kind and loving. the city of muscle shoals is one of dozens of sponsors for the event. griffin said they are going to be completely transparent with their books so people can see how much money they raise at the event then it sill be dispersed among the flood victims. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.