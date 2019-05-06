Speech to Text for Changes could be on the way for a dangerous intersection in Limestone County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

changes could be on the way for a dangerous intersection in limestone county. that intersection is on highway 72 at burgreen and dupree worthey roads. that's very close to the madison county line. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay. she spoke with people who work near the intersection after hearing a traffic signal could soon be installed there. scottie? this intersection behind me is where drivers tell me they've seen many wrecks happen. i had to see for myself just how difficult it is to turn onto highway 72 from both burgreen road and dupree worthey road. drivers are right: it's really hard to see oncoming traffic from both sides. dee sanderson, works near intersection "we would be over there working and you could hear tires screeching. we've seen several lives lost at this intersection since we've been here. a gentleman on a motorcycle was crossing this intersection, a car hit him, and he passed in the ditch right there." dee sanderson works at the intersection of highway 72 and burgreen road. the business she works for has only been at its current location since october, and already, sanderson and her coworkers have seen numerous wrecks in front of their store. dee sanderson, works near intersection "just a month ago, we saw a three-car pile-up at this intersection." sanderson says some drivers even cut through their parking lot to avoid the intersection, putting a lot of her customers and employees in danger. dee sanderson, works near intersection "my delivery guy was getting out of his truck on the corner right here, when a car came off of burgreen, speeding through our parking lot, and missed him probably by about a foot." but sanderson admits she and her coworkers also do what they can to avoid the intersection when it's time to go home for the day. dee sanderson, works near intersection "we actually go beside the building on burgreen, take a right and go through the flea market parking lot, so we can get out at that entrance to avoid this traffic. so when sanderson heard a traffic signal could soon be installed in front of her store, she was thrilled. dee sanderson, works near intersection "i think it would be great! i really do. i think it would alleviate traffic. it's going to give every direction an opportunity to stop, to go, to turn, to cross this intersection, without any danger to themselves." i reached out to the alabama department of transportation. they couldn't give me an exact date for when the traffic signal would be installed, but they say they're gathering the materials for it now, so it should be in the near future. today, the limestone county commission voted to maintain the signal once it's in place. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news