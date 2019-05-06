Clear
Huntsville High School: District pursuing prosecution for campus vandalism

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

we have pictures of vandalism at huntsville high school. you can see students toilet papered the school over the weekend. in a message to parents -- the district said it does not tolerate vandalism. they plan to prosecute the offenders for the prank! principal aaron king said the school will enforce the maximum consequences. they encouraged parents to talk to their children and make sure they're aware of ramifications involved in hoaxes and pranks.
